Modi urges public participation in Census, assures data security

In his latest 'Mann Ki Baat' address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the importance of public participation in the ongoing Census exercise. He emphasized that this task is not just a government duty but a responsibility of every citizen. The Prime Minister also assured that all information provided during this process will be kept secure and confidential under robust digital security measures.

Census importance 'Census is the largest campaign' PM Modi described the Census as a major campaign currently underway in India, stressing that every Indian should be aware of it. He also noted that the Indian Census is the largest such exercise in the world. "Census 2027 has been made digital. All information is being recorded directly through digital means," he said in his address.

Digital census Self-enumeration facility available The Prime Minister explained that personnel visiting homes are equipped with a mobile app to record information on the spot. He also said that citizens can now record their information themselves, with a self-enumeration facility available 15 days before the official visit. Once completed, an applicant will receive a unique ID via mobile or email which they can show to confirm their details later when an official arrives at their home.

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