PM Modi's Cabinet scraps capital gains tax on government securities

Foreign portfolio investors recorded ₹2.47L/cr outflows

Until now, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) had to pay a 12.5% capital gains tax if they held listed shares and bonds for over a year, plus a 20% withholding tax on interest earned from government bonds.

With FPI outflows hitting ₹2.47 lakh crore this year and the rupee briefly dropping to record lows, this move aims to make investing in India more attractive and keep markets stable.

Regulators are expected to initiate further measures.