PM Modi launches BSNL's 'Swadeshi' 4G network

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's (BSNL) 'Swadeshi' 4G network from Jharsuguda, Odisha. The launch coincides with BSNL 's silver jubilee celebrations and highlights the government's focus on indigenous technology for critical infrastructure. Along with the launch, PM Modi also commissioned over 97,500 mobile towers built by BSNL, including 92,600 sites with the new 4G technology.

Technological advancement Major step toward expanding digital connectivity The newly launched 'Swadeshi' 4G network is a major step toward expanding digital connectivity and empowering rural communities. It will also pave the way for BSNL's future 5G upgrade and integration. The India-made network is cloud-based, future-ready, and can be easily upgraded to 5G. This launch puts India in the league of countries like China, Denmark, South Korea, and Sweden that manufacture indigenous telecom equipment.

Connectivity boost Project to connect over 26,700 unconnected villages The project will connect over 26,700 unconnected villages, including 2,472 in Odisha. Many of these villages are in remote and border areas. The expansion is expected to significantly improve mobile connectivity for underserved communities. A key feature of this rollout is solar-powered towers that create India's largest cluster of green telecom sites. This initiative aims to promote sustainable infrastructure development while improving connectivity across the country.