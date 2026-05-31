PM SVANidhi aided 75.5L vendors with 17,800cr collateral-free loans Business May 31, 2026

Since 2020, the PM SVANidhi scheme has helped over 75.5 lakh street vendors by giving out more than ₹17,800 crore in collateral-free loans, up to ₹50,000 each.

The goal is to help vendors join the formal banking system and make their businesses more stable.

Minister Manohar Lal said, "Lakhs of people have connected with the banking system for the first time through PM SVANidhi and have become part of the formal economy, thereby paving the way for financial inclusion and self-reliance," and the scheme will run until March 2030, aiming to reach 1.15 crore vendors.