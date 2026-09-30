PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana offers DBT incentives ₹99,446cr budget

There are two parts:

If you're a first-time employee registered with the EPFO earning up to ₹1 lakh a month and join between August 2025 and July 2027, you could get up to ₹15,000, with the first installment after six months of service and the second after 12 months of continuous service, after completion of a financial literacy program.

Employers also get perks: up to ₹3,000 a month for each new eligible hire they keep for at least six months.