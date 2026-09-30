PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana offers DBT incentives ₹99,446cr budget
Business
The PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY), launched in August 2025, is here to make job hunting a bit easier for salaried workers.
With a hefty budget of ₹99,446 crore until July 2027, the scheme sends cash incentives straight to your Aadhaar-linked bank account using Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).
EPFO new hires ₹15,000 employers ₹3,000
There are two parts:
If you're a first-time employee registered with the EPFO earning up to ₹1 lakh a month and join between August 2025 and July 2027, you could get up to ₹15,000, with the first installment after six months of service and the second after 12 months of continuous service, after completion of a financial literacy program.
Employers also get perks: up to ₹3,000 a month for each new eligible hire they keep for at least six months.