PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery's ₹380cr IPO opens today: Details

PNGS Reva designs and sells diamond jewelry in gold and platinum, plus plain platinum pieces. PNGS Reva was formed after P N Gadgil & Sons Ltd transferred its diamond jewelry business through a slump sale, and it now runs 34 stores across Maharashtra (where it makes most of its revenue), Gujarat, and Karnataka.

IPO details and listing

Most of the IPO funds will help open 15 new stores by FY28 and boost marketing for the Reva brand. The rest will go toward general business needs.

Shares are set to list on BSE and NSE on March 4—so if you're interested in jewelry or retail stocks, keep an eye out!