Pocket FM crosses $450 million ARR as Rohan Nayak credits AI
Pocket FM just crossed $450 million in annual recurring revenue, with co-founder Rohan Nayak crediting its AI-powered fiction writing tool and a Pocket FM spokesperson crediting AI-led localization for the big leap.
The platform doubled its ARR in just a year, jumping from $200 million to about $400 million between Q4 FY25 and Q4 FY26.
Pocket FM adds 80,000 hours monthly
With more than 300,000 creators adding around 80,000 hours of new audio each month, Pocket FM's content library is huge, and it's a big reason for its rapid rise.
Now expanding into more than 20 countries using smart AI tools for localization, the company gets most of its revenue from microtransactions and ads.
As competition heats up with rivals like Kuku FM and Pratilipi raising fresh funds, Pocket FM is aiming to stay ahead in the global audio scene.