Pocket FM crosses $450 million ARR as Rohan Nayak credits AI

Pocket FM adds 80,000 hours monthly

With more than 300,000 creators adding around 80,000 hours of new audio each month, Pocket FM's content library is huge, and it's a big reason for its rapid rise.

Now expanding into more than 20 countries using smart AI tools for localization, the company gets most of its revenue from microtransactions and ads.

As competition heats up with rivals like Kuku FM and Pratilipi raising fresh funds, Pocket FM is aiming to stay ahead in the global audio scene.