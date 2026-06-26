Pocket FM to focus on audio entertainment

Pocket FM CEO breaks silence on microdrama app shutdown

By Akash Pandey 01:44 pm Jun 26, 202601:44 pm

What's the story

Pocket FM, a leading audio entertainment company, recently announced the shutdown of its microdrama vertical, Pocket TV. The decision comes as part of a strategic shift to focus on its core audio business and international expansion. The move also comes ahead of a possible public listing as the company is already profitable. Breaking the silence on this, Pocket FM's co-founder and CEO Rohan Nayak clarified that Pocket TV was always meant to be a beta experiment, not a core business.