Pocket FM's creator economy hits ₹300cr, aims for ₹1,000cr
Business
Pocket FM just hit a big milestone—its creator economy has crossed ₹300 crore, and it's aiming for ₹1,000 crore by 2026.
Last year alone, over 3 lakh creators published stories using its AI tools (with 90% being first-timers), and listeners clocked in a massive 2.2 billion minutes every month.
'End of the starving artist era'
If you're into creating or just love audio stories, this is a glimpse of where things are headed.
More than 10% of Pocket FM's paid creators made over ₹50 crore together last year; the top earners are making serious money—some over ₹50 lakh a year.
With global expansion plans and new AI tools that make storytelling easier, CEO Rohan Nayak says this could be the end of the "starving artist" era for content creators.