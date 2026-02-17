Pocket FM's creator economy hits ₹300cr, aims for ₹1,000cr

'End of the starving artist era'

If you're into creating or just love audio stories, this is a glimpse of where things are headed.

More than 10% of Pocket FM's paid creators made over ₹50 crore together last year; the top earners are making serious money—some over ₹50 lakh a year.

With global expansion plans and new AI tools that make storytelling easier, CEO Rohan Nayak says this could be the end of the "starving artist" era for content creators.