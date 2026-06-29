Pocket raises $11 million from Accel and others for AI puck

Lawyers and sales teams use Pocket

Professionals like lawyers and sales teams are loving Pocket for quick meeting notes and easy summaries.

The companion app turns recordings into mind maps and templates; there is even a $200 yearly plan for unlimited AI features and daily highlights.

For bigger teams, Pocket offers custom workflows and integrations with tools like Google Drive.

Founder Akshay Narisetti said the company's focus on offline context helps keep the AI sharp as they roll out updates to stay ahead of rivals like Otter and Plaud.