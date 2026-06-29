Pocket raises $11 million from Accel and others for AI puck
Pocket, a startup fresh out of Y Combinator, just scored $11 million in funding from Accel and others to boost its AI-powered note-taking gadget.
Its credit card-shaped puck device sticks to the back of your phone, records conversations, and transcribes them, with no monthly fees.
Since launching last year, they've already sold over 130,000 units.
Lawyers and sales teams use Pocket
Professionals like lawyers and sales teams are loving Pocket for quick meeting notes and easy summaries.
The companion app turns recordings into mind maps and templates; there is even a $200 yearly plan for unlimited AI features and daily highlights.
For bigger teams, Pocket offers custom workflows and integrations with tools like Google Drive.
Founder Akshay Narisetti said the company's focus on offline context helps keep the AI sharp as they roll out updates to stay ahead of rivals like Otter and Plaud.