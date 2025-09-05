Next Article
Poly Medicure announces ₹3.50/share final dividend for FY24-25
Poly Medicure, a leading medical device maker, just announced a ₹3.50 per share final dividend for FY24-25.
If you want in, you'll need to hold shares by September 18—the company will check its records between September 19 and 25 to decide who gets paid.
Dividend details and stock performance
The stock closed at ₹2,041.50 on September 5—a tiny bump up for the day.
While it's dropped about 20% over the past year, long-term investors have seen a massive 356% return in five years.
Market cap stands at ₹20,685 crore as of now.