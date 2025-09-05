Poly Medicure announces ₹3.50/share final dividend for FY24-25

Dividend details and stock performance

Hold your shares through September 18 to snag the dividend, as the company will determine eligible shareholders between September 19 and 25.

The stock closed at ₹2,041.50 on September 5—a tiny bump up for the day.

While it's dropped about 20% over the past year, long-term investors have seen a massive 356% return in five years.

Market cap stands at ₹20,685 crore as of now.