Polymarket sees 50 wallets bet 'Yes' on possible U.S.-Iran ceasefire
Business
Just before US President Donald Trump announced a possible U.S.-Iran ceasefire on April 7, Polymarket, a cryptocurrency betting platform, saw a sudden wave of bets predicting the truce.
At least 50 wallets jumped in with big "Yes" bets, even though the odds were low at the time.
Lawmakers seek tighter prediction-market rules
The timing has people wondering if some bettors knew more than they should.
One new wallet bet $72,000 and walked away with $200,000; another made gains of over $125,000.
With some contracts still disputed and lawmakers like Blake Moore calling for clearer rules to prevent misuse of inside information, there is growing pressure to tighten up prediction-market regulations.