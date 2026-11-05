Polymarket x account blocked in India under Online Gaming Act
Business
Polymarket, an offshore prediction market platform, just had its X (formerly Twitter) account blocked in India after a legal request under the Promotion and Restriction of Online Gaming Act.
The law, which was notified on April 22 this year, is aimed at curbing online betting platforms.
Even with these new rules, some users are still getting around restrictions using VPNs.
Polymarket and Kalshi restricted in India
It's not just social media: both Polymarket and Kalshi's websites have also been restricted in India since the law took effect.
Still, Indian users are signing up, especially on big events like Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.
Both companies say they follow US laws as they grow globally, but the demand for prediction markets clearly isn't slowing down.