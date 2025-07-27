Poonawalla Fincorp aims to grow AUM by over 40% FY26
Poonawalla Fincorp, part of the Poonawalla Group, is set to raise ₹1,500 crore by issuing equity to its promoters. The goal? Boost its capital and fuel a big business expansion.
After already growing its Assets Under Management (AUM) by 53% to ₹41,273 crore this year, the company now has its sights on over 40% more growth in FY26.
Borrowing costs ease down to 8.04%
Borrowing costs eased down to 8.04%.
The company also raised ₹5,458 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs), helping increase long-term borrowings from just 7% up to 24% of total debt.
Company offers 13 different loan products
Poonawalla Fincorp now offers 13 different loan products—including fresh launches like gold loans and shopkeeper loans in 2025.
Since April alone, it opened 80 gold loan branches across four states and plans to reach 400 branches by year-end.
Its commercial vehicle and education loans are also seeing steady growth as it expands into more regions.