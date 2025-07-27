Poonawalla Fincorp aims to grow AUM by over 40% FY26 Business Jul 27, 2025

Poonawalla Fincorp, part of the Poonawalla Group, is set to raise ₹1,500 crore by issuing equity to its promoters. The goal? Boost its capital and fuel a big business expansion.

After already growing its Assets Under Management (AUM) by 53% to ₹41,273 crore this year, the company now has its sights on over 40% more growth in FY26.