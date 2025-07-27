Sensex last week: Six of India's biggest companies lost ₹2.22L crore

If you follow the stock market or invest, these big swings can impact everything from your mutual funds to your mood. Even if you're not investing yet, it's a reminder that markets can be unpredictable—and even the giants aren't immune.

What happened in the market last week?

Mixed earnings reports kept investors guessing, and while banks like HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank posted strong results (giving banking stocks a boost), Reliance's dip pulled the market down overall.

Add in foreign investors pulling money out and uncertainty over trade deals before August 1, and it's no surprise that volatility stuck around.

As Ajit Mishra from Religare Broking put it, there just weren't enough positive triggers for markets last week.