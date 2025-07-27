USFDA flagged issues with these Indian drugs
Three major Indian pharma companies—Sun Pharma, Lupin, and Dr. Reddy's—just recalled some of their medicines in the US because of mix-ups and quality issues.
The USFDA flagged problems like failed tests and contamination, showing how tightly they watch over imported meds.
Different reasons for the recalls
Sun Pharma pulled back ADHD capsules after they didn't pass a key test.
Lupin had to recall blood pressure tablets due to a packaging mix-up with foreign pills.
Dr. Reddy's yanked some stomach medicine because it was contaminated with another drug.
Class II recall
The USFDA labeled these as Class II recalls—meaning there's a small chance of temporary health issues but nothing life-threatening.
It's a reminder that even big brands can slip up, and regulators are serious about keeping meds safe for everyone.