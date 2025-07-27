USFDA flagged issues with these Indian drugs

Sun Pharma pulled back ADHD capsules after they didn't pass a key test. Lupin had to recall blood pressure tablets due to a packaging mix-up with foreign pills. Dr. Reddy's yanked some stomach medicine because it was contaminated with another drug.

Class II recall

The USFDA labeled these as Class II recalls—meaning there's a small chance of temporary health issues but nothing life-threatening.

It's a reminder that even big brands can slip up, and regulators are serious about keeping meds safe for everyone.