Poonawalla Fincorp to raise ₹1,500cr from promoters: Decoding numbers
Poonawalla Fincorp is looking to raise ₹1,500 crore by issuing new shares to its promoters—pending shareholder approval—to fuel its next phase of growth.
The company is an NBFC that lends mainly to MSMEs, offers loans against property, personal and consumer finance, and pre-owned car loans.
AUMs jump 53% year-on-year last quarter
Business has been on the upswing: assets under management jumped 53% year-on-year to ₹41,273 crore last quarter, and net interest income hit ₹768 crore (up 13.6%).
Asset quality remains steady with gross NPAs at 1.84% and a strong capital adequacy ratio of 20.55%.
Despite these numbers, the stock dipped 4.62% this week to close at ₹412.45 on NSE.
Lending mix is quite diverse
Poonawalla's lending mix is pretty diverse: MSME financing makes up 36%, loans against property are at 25%, personal and consumer finance covers 23%, and pre-owned car finance rounds out the rest at 13%.