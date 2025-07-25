Poonawalla Fincorp to raise ₹1,500cr from promoters: Decoding numbers

AUMs jump 53% year-on-year last quarter

Business has been on the upswing: assets under management jumped 53% year-on-year to ₹41,273 crore last quarter, and net interest income hit ₹768 crore (up 13.6%).

Asset quality remains steady with gross NPAs at 1.84% and a strong capital adequacy ratio of 20.55%.

Despite these numbers, the stock dipped 4.62% this week to close at ₹412.45 on NSE.