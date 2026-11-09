Poundland seeks creditor protection after Gordon Brothers blocks £50m funding
Poundland, the go-to discount store for many, is in a tough spot. Its owner, Gordon Brothers, has blocked £50 million in funding, so stores across the UK can't restock and shelves are looking bare.
Things got so serious that on November 9, 2026, Poundland filed for temporary creditor protection to buy some time until Thursday.
Executives to brief Business Select Committee
Even though Poundland made an £18.1 million profit this year, Gordon Brothers, who bought it for just £1, turned down a takeover offer that could have saved jobs.
Executives now have to explain their rescue plans to the Business Select Committee.
Meanwhile, another company called Xyra Group wants to buy Poundland and possibly extend its deadline, but unless the funding freeze lifts soon, staff and shoppers are left waiting and worrying about what comes next.