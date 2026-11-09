Poundland seeks creditor protection after Gordon Brothers blocks £50m funding

Even though Poundland made an £18.1 million profit this year, Gordon Brothers, who bought it for just £1, turned down a takeover offer that could have saved jobs.

Executives now have to explain their rescue plans to the Business Select Committee.

Meanwhile, another company called Xyra Group wants to buy Poundland and possibly extend its deadline, but unless the funding freeze lifts soon, staff and shoppers are left waiting and worrying about what comes next.