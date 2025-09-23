Powell plays it safe on interest rates

Fed members divided on rate cuts

Not everyone at the Fed agrees.

Some, like Stephen Miran and Michelle Bowman, want to cut rates faster, arguing that inflation is easing and the job market needs support.

Others, including Austan Goolsbee, think moving slowly makes sense since inflation still isn't quite where they want it.

The big decisions will come at the next Fed meeting, when they'll look at fresh economic data before making any moves.