Powell plays it safe on interest rates
Business
Fed Chair Jerome Powell is playing it safe with interest rates.
Speaking on Tuesday, he said cutting rates too quickly could leave the inflation job unfinished and force the Fed to hike them again later.
But he also pointed out that keeping rates high for too long could hurt jobs—so it's a tricky balance.
Fed members divided on rate cuts
Not everyone at the Fed agrees.
Some, like Stephen Miran and Michelle Bowman, want to cut rates faster, arguing that inflation is easing and the job market needs support.
Others, including Austan Goolsbee, think moving slowly makes sense since inflation still isn't quite where they want it.
The big decisions will come at the next Fed meeting, when they'll look at fresh economic data before making any moves.