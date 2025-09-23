e-NAM 2.0 to make cross-state agri-trade easier for farmers
The government is planning to roll out e-NAM 2.0, a refreshed version of its online agri-market platform, aiming to make buying and selling across states way easier for farmers.
Expect smarter features like automated bidding, real-time demand-supply info, and digital tools for testing produce quality and handling logistics.
The update brings in private assaying and transport partners
This update brings in private assaying and transport partners, QR code-based lot tracking, and instant notifications—making the whole trade process more transparent and less wasteful.
Farmer incomes are the main focus here
e-NAM 2.0 hopes to boost farmer incomes by connecting markets better than ever before.
While the original platform has helped about 18 million farmers since 2016 (with ₹4.41 lakh crore traded), cross-state deals were still pretty low—just ₹76.8 crore since inception and ₹21 crore in 2024-25—so this upgrade is all about making those numbers grow.