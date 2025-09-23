PMO discusses how to help Indian audit firms go global

Why the push for local players?

Right now, most big audits in India are handled by international players like EY and Deloitte.

The government wants to change that by removing regulatory barriers and enabling local firms to collaborate and scale—so they can grab a slice of the $240 billion global market.

If these reforms go through, Indian companies could finally break out internationally and reduce our dependence on foreign consultancies—lining up with the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) vision.