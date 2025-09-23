Invest in India's 1st AI-managed equity fund starting ₹500

Fund scans data from 1,000 companies

This fund uses BlackRock's AI models to scan data from about 1,000 Indian companies and invests across large, mid, and small-cap stocks.

There's no exit load, the expense ratio is a low 0.50%, and you won't pay any commission if you invest via Paytm Money's app.

By bringing in BlackRock's tech-driven strategies, the goal is to make advanced investing more accessible for everyone—not just big institutions.