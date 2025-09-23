Next Article
Invest in India's 1st AI-managed equity fund starting ₹500
Business
Paytm Money and JioBlackRock just teamed up to launch the JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund—India's first equity fund to use BlackRock's SAE model, which leverages artificial intelligence.
The NFO is open from September 23 to October 7, 2025, and you can start investing with as little as ₹500, whether through SIP or lump sum.
Fund scans data from 1,000 companies
This fund uses BlackRock's AI models to scan data from about 1,000 Indian companies and invests across large, mid, and small-cap stocks.
There's no exit load, the expense ratio is a low 0.50%, and you won't pay any commission if you invest via Paytm Money's app.
By bringing in BlackRock's tech-driven strategies, the goal is to make advanced investing more accessible for everyone—not just big institutions.