Airline to pay $11 million for ignoring stroke passenger's medical emergency Business Sep 23, 2025

A jury in California has ordered American Airlines to pay $11.06 million to Jesus Plasencia, who suffered a stroke on a Miami-to-Madrid flight back in November 2021.

Despite his wife alerting the crew as he lost speech and movement at the gate, the pilot took off without medical help or following emergency protocols.

Plasencia's condition got worse mid-flight and he ended up hospitalized in Spain for weeks.