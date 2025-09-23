[Funding alert] AI legal assistant Superpanel raises $5.3 million
Superpanel, a legal tech startup founded in 2024 by Julien Emery and Dingyu Zhang, just raised $5.3 million in seed funding from Outlander VC, Field Ventures, and others.
Their platform uses AI to help law firms collect client case details through calls, texts, and emails—making the whole process a lot smoother.
Superpanel's AI sorts cases by type and location, flagging anything unclear for a human to check.
This digital teammate helps law firms cut down on admin headaches and keeps clients engaged across different channels.
The new funding will go toward hiring talent and leveling up the platform for plaintiff law firms.
Competing with tools like Clio Grow and LegalClerk.ai, Superpanel is tapping into the rising demand for faster, AI-powered legal services—making legal help more efficient for everyone involved.