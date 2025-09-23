US: Dow Jones hits 36,000 for 1st time

NVIDIA slipped 2% after its OpenAI partnership hype cooled off. Boeing got a lift (up 2.5%) thanks to a big Dreamliner order from Uzbekistan Airways. Kenvue bounced back by over 4% after shaking off health concerns about Tylenol.

Gold prices skyrocket amid rate cut bets

Gold prices rocketed to over $3,800 an ounce—up a massive 45% this year—as traders bet on more Fed rate cuts ahead.

With inflation still running above target and job growth slowing, all eyes are on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech for hints at what comes next.