Next Article
US: Dow Jones hits 36,000 for 1st time
Business
US stock indices hovered near all-time highs on Tuesday, with the Dow up 292 points, the S&P 500 flat, and the Nasdaq dipping slightly.
Monday's record-setting run continued the market's upward momentum.
Notable movers on Tuesday
NVIDIA slipped 2% after its OpenAI partnership hype cooled off.
Boeing got a lift (up 2.5%) thanks to a big Dreamliner order from Uzbekistan Airways.
Kenvue bounced back by over 4% after shaking off health concerns about Tylenol.
Gold prices skyrocket amid rate cut bets
Gold prices rocketed to over $3,800 an ounce—up a massive 45% this year—as traders bet on more Fed rate cuts ahead.
With inflation still running above target and job growth slowing, all eyes are on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech for hints at what comes next.