Apple is restoring California's redwood forest to fight climate change
Apple announced it's investing in restoring redwood forest along California's Gualala River.
This is part of their push to go carbon neutral by 2030—basically, they're using these forests to soak up carbon and balance out what they can't cut yet.
It's not just about Apple looking good. The project protects wildlife habitats and supports local jobs, making the effort a win for both nature and people.
Even some of Apple's big suppliers like TSMC and Murata are joining in, showing how climate action can ripple through the tech world.
Apple's global green push
This isn't a one-off: Apple is also backing mangrove conservation in India and working with the Jane Goodall Institute worldwide.
Their approach mixes cutting emissions with real-world projects that help communities and ecosystems—not just in California, but around the globe.