Power Finance Corporation reports ₹8,981 crore profit for Q1 FY26
Power Finance Corporation (PFC), which funds India's power and infrastructure projects, just posted a solid 25% jump in quarterly profit—₹8,981 crore for Q1 FY26.
This growth came from higher disbursements and lending activities. Total income also climbed 16% year-on-year.
PFC's loan book grew by 13%
PFC's loan book grew by 13%, hitting over ₹11 lakh crore, and disbursements jumped by 1.5 times to nearly ₹96,000 crore.
The company's asset quality improved too: bad loans dropped sharply, showing better management of risky assets.
They've also announced an interim dividend of ₹3.70 per share for shareholders.
PFC Chairperson Parminder Chopra on record 1st-quarter disbursements
PFC Chairperson Parminder Chopra called out record first-quarter disbursements and a big push into renewable energy lending—up 36%.
The leadership says PFC is financially strong as it heads into the new year, staying committed to powering up India's infrastructure with smart investments.