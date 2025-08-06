Power Finance Corporation reports ₹8,981 crore profit for Q1 FY26

PFC's loan book grew by 13%

PFC's loan book grew by 13%, hitting over ₹11 lakh crore, and disbursements jumped by 1.5 times to nearly ₹96,000 crore.

The company's asset quality improved too: bad loans dropped sharply, showing better management of risky assets.

They've also announced an interim dividend of ₹3.70 per share for shareholders.