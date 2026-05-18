Power Grid stock falls 5% as Q4 FY26 revenue slips
Business
Power Grid's stock slid 5% on Monday to ₹290.20, its lowest in over a month, after the company posted underwhelming fourth-quarter results for fiscal 2026.
Revenue from operations slipped 5% year over year to ₹11,666 crore, falling short of expectations, and operating margins narrowed to 78% from last year's 83%, hinting at tougher times for the company.
Power Grid profit up margins squeezed
Even though net profit rose nearly 10% to ₹4,546 crore (mainly due to a big deferred tax gain), rising expenses, up to ₹1,899 crore from ₹1,283 crore last year, put pressure on margins and investor confidence.
Analysts expect capital expenditure and capitalisation in 2025-26 to remain in a similar range.
Trading volumes also spiked, with turnover more than double the previous session.