Power Grid stock falls 5% as Q4 FY26 revenue slips

Power Grid profit up margins squeezed

Even though net profit rose nearly 10% to ₹4,546 crore (mainly due to a big deferred tax gain), rising expenses, up to ₹1,899 crore from ₹1,283 crore last year, put pressure on margins and investor confidence.

Analysts expect capital expenditure and capitalisation in 2025-26 to remain in a similar range.

Trading volumes also spiked, with turnover more than double the previous session.