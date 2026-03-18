Powerica's ₹1,100cr IPO to open next week: Key details Business Mar 18, 2026

Powerica is launching its IPO with shares priced between ₹375 and ₹395, aiming to raise ₹1,100 crore.

Of the ₹1,100 crore IPO, ₹700 crore is a fresh issue; ₹525 crore of the fresh issue will be used to repay certain debt and the remaining ₹175 crore will be used for general corporate purposes.

The ₹400 crore portion is an Offer For Sale by existing shareholders.