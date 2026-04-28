PPF or FD: Which has a lower minimum contribution?

Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Fixed Deposits (FDs) are two popular investment options in India. Both have their own benefits, which can be useful for different financial goals. For solo travelers, knowing the difference between PPF and FDs can help them make informed decisions about their savings. Here's a look at the key differences between PPF and FDs, and how they can help you achieve your travel goals.

#1 Understanding PPF and its benefits PPF is a long-term savings scheme backed by the government of India. It has a tenure of 15 years, with the option to extend it in blocks of five years. The minimum annual contribution is ₹500, with a maximum of ₹1.5 lakh. PPF accounts earn interest at a rate set by the government every quarter, which is tax-free. This makes PPF ideal for long-term financial planning.

#2 Exploring fixed deposits Fixed deposits are offered by banks and financial institutions for a fixed tenure ranging from seven days to 10 years. Customers can choose the amount to invest, with no minimum limit, but it's usually higher (ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹10,000), while the maximum depends on the bank's policies. FDs provide higher interest rates than savings accounts but lower than PPF rates. Interest can be received monthly or at maturity, making FDs flexible for short-term goals.

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#3 Comparing returns on investments When it comes to returns, PPF usually offers higher interest rates than FDs, as it is backed by the government. However, FD rates can vary according to the bank's policies and market conditions. While PPF guarantees compound interest, FDs may offer simple interest options. For solo travelers looking for long-term savings, PPF may yield better returns over time.

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