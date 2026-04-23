PPF v/s FD: Which is better for long-term investment?

Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Fixed Deposits (FDs) are two popular investment options in India. Both have their own advantages and disadvantages, making them suitable for different investment goals. While PPF is a long-term investment with tax benefits, FDs offer flexibility and guaranteed returns. Knowing the difference between the two can help you make informed decisions according to your financial goals.

#1 Understanding PPF's benefits PPF is a government-backed savings scheme that offers attractive interest rates, which are usually higher than those of bank FDs. The minimum investment is ₹500 per annum, and the maximum is ₹1.5 lakh per annum. The lock-in period of 15 years makes it ideal for long-term investors. Contributions to PPF are also eligible for tax deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

#2 Exploring FD advantages Fixed deposits provide a more flexible investment option than PPF. You can choose tenure from seven days to 10 years, depending on your liquidity needs. FDs guarantee returns at a fixed interest rate, which is determined at the time of deposit placement. Although FDs do not offer tax benefits like PPFs, they can be a good option for those looking for short-term or medium-term investments.

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#3 Comparing interest rates While PPF offers an interest rate that is revised quarterly by the government (currently around 7.1%), bank FD rates vary from bank to bank and depend on tenure, but usually range from 3% to 7% per annum. Though PPF rates may seem lower than some FD rates, the compounding effect in PPF over 15 years can yield higher returns than short-term FDs.

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