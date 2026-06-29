Pramaana Labs secures $27 million to curb AI hallucinations with proofs
Pramaana Labs just raised $27 million to tackle one of AI's biggest headaches: hallucinations, or those weird, made-up answers chatbots sometimes give.
Instead of guessing, their tech uses formal verification: basically, every answer comes with a mathematically backed proof you can actually check.
CEO Ranjan Rajagopalan says they're working on turning tricky rules like Indian and US tax codes into systems the AI can't mess up.
Expands teams, targets US compliance
With this fresh funding, Pramaana is ramping up its research teams in India and the Bay Area, adding more computing power (think lots of GPUs), and speeding up API launches for businesses.
While they see big potential in India, their main focus is helping US industries, especially places where accuracy really matters, like legal or health care compliance.