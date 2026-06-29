Pramaana Labs secures $27 million to curb AI hallucinations with proofs Business Jun 29, 2026

Pramaana Labs just raised $27 million to tackle one of AI's biggest headaches: hallucinations, or those weird, made-up answers chatbots sometimes give.

Instead of guessing, their tech uses formal verification: basically, every answer comes with a mathematically backed proof you can actually check.

CEO Ranjan Rajagopalan says they're working on turning tricky rules like Indian and US tax codes into systems the AI can't mess up.