Pranav Constructions opens IPO Sept 7-9 priced ₹118-124, aims ₹351cr
Pranav Constructions is opening its IPO for subscription from September 7 to 9, with shares priced at ₹118 to ₹124 each.
The company aims to raise ₹351 crore by offering both new shares and an offer for sale through BioUrja India Infra.
Pranav Constructions IPO lot 120 ₹14,880
You can start bidding with a minimum lot of 120 shares (that's ₹14,880 at the top price).
Anchor investors get their shot on February 4. After the IPO wraps up, Pranav Constructions will list on BSE and NSE.
The company will use the funds for redevelopment-related approvals, additional FSI, alternate accommodation compensation, hardship compensation, debt repayment, future redevelopment projects, and general corporate expenses; the company has already handled 65 projects across over 5 million square feet.
Pranav Constructions FY26 revenue/profit ₹762cr/₹71cr
Pranav Constructions's revenue jumped to ₹762 crore in FY26 from ₹636 crore last year, while net profit also grew from ₹62 crore to ₹71 crore, showing steady financial progress.