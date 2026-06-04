Prasanth Kumar says India's ad market may grow past ₹2L/cr
India's advertising scene is expected to keep expanding by 2026, despite issues like inflation and global tensions.
Prasanth Kumar, CEO of WPP Media South Asia, says the industry is facing an era of unprecedented volatility, but he's optimistic.
Earlier predictions suggested nearly 10% growth, taking the market past ₹2 lakh crore, though Kumar notes these numbers could shift as things change.
Brands shift channels, agencies embrace AI
To keep up with changing consumer habits, brands are focusing more on quick commerce, social commerce, and influencer-led campaigns.
IPL ads are holding strong even as online gaming spending drops, and connected TV is seeing major growth this year.
AI is becoming a big deal for agencies—it helps streamline work so teams can focus on creative strategies.
Kumar reassures that automation isn't replacing people; it's actually making agencies more productive and efficient.