Prasanth Kumar says India's ad market may grow past ₹2L/cr

Brands shift channels, agencies embrace AI

To keep up with changing consumer habits, brands are focusing more on quick commerce, social commerce, and influencer-led campaigns.

IPL ads are holding strong even as online gaming spending drops, and connected TV is seeing major growth this year.

AI is becoming a big deal for agencies—it helps streamline work so teams can focus on creative strategies.

Kumar reassures that automation isn't replacing people; it's actually making agencies more productive and efficient.