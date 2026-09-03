Prasol Chemicals sets ₹643-676 band for ₹500cr IPO
Prasol Chemicals is opening its ₹500 crore IPO for bids from September 8 to 10, with shares priced between ₹643 and ₹676 each.
If you're into the numbers, the company could hit a market value of around ₹6,001 crore at the top end.
Prasol Chemicals 80cr fresh 420cr OFS
The IPO includes a fresh issue of ₹80 crore and an offer for sale of ₹420 crore by existing shareholders. The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for payment of debt, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
Prasol is known for making specialty chemicals used in things like medicines, agro-products, and even sunscreens, so its products are used in pharmaceuticals, agrochemical active ingredients and formulations, and home and personal care products such as sunscreens, shampoos, flavors, fragrances and disinfectants.