Pratt & Whitney signs India deals, targets $150 million a year
Business
Pratt & Whitney just teamed up with Indian firms like Bharat Forge, IAMPL, Godrej, and Indo MIM in supply agreements worth over $40 million.
The big picture? They want to boost their sourcing from India to $150 million a year by 2030, bringing more Indian-made materials and components into the global aerospace scene.
Pratt & Whitney backs advanced manufacturing
Alongside these deals, Pratt & Whitney is helping Indian suppliers level up in advanced manufacturing areas like castings and forgings.
RTX (its parent company) already sources over $500 million annually from India, underlining how important the country is for them.
They're also pushing for incentives to encourage local production of high-value aerospace parts, helping India's industry meet global standards and grow even stronger.