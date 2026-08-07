Premier Energies posts over 53% net profit to ₹471.9Cr Q1FY27
Premier Energies just posted an over 53% rise in net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, hitting ₹471.9 crore compared to last year's ₹307.8 crore.
This boost comes from higher demand for solar modules and ramped-up production, showing the company's strong execution in a fast-growing market.
Premier Energies opens 5.6GW module plant
Total income climbed to ₹2,507.6 crore, with Premier Energies manufacturing hundreds of megawatts worth of solar cells and modules.
They opened a 5.6 GW module manufacturing facility at Seetharampur and are gearing up for another facility in Naidupeta.
The company is also investing over ₹12,500 crore to expand into new tech like ingots, wafers, batteries, and more, plus its Managing Director Chiranjeev Singh Saluja has been re-appointed for another five years with effect from December 19, 2026, to guide this growth.