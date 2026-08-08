Why India's premium and luxury homes going unsold?

Despite the rising inventory in premium segments, the age of unsold inventory improved to 13.5 quarters in H1 2026 from 14.3 quarters a year ago.

This indicates older stock is being absorbed gradually as homebuyers prefer properties closer to completion.

However, the Quarters to Sell (QTS) metric, an estimate of how long it would take to clear existing stock based on sales trends, rose slightly due to rising inventories and flat sales rates.