Prepare for a flood of semaglutide generics in India Business Mar 19, 2026

Novo Nordisk's patent for semaglutide (the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy) expires this week (March 2026).

This opens the door for more than 50 branded generic semaglutide products to enter the Indian market; around 40+ Indian firms — including Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy's and Cipla — are expected to participate.

Right now, monthly treatments cost about ₹11,000, but generics are expected to cut that price by at least half.