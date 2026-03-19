Prepare for a flood of semaglutide generics in India
Novo Nordisk's patent for semaglutide (the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy) expires this week (March 2026).
This opens the door for more than 50 branded generic semaglutide products to enter the Indian market; around 40+ Indian firms — including Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy's and Cipla — are expected to participate.
Right now, monthly treatments cost about ₹11,000, but generics are expected to cut that price by at least half.
Generics to improve access to life-saving drug
Semaglutide isn't just a buzzword: It helps people manage type 2 diabetes and supports weight loss by controlling blood sugar and appetite.
With generics entering the market, prices could drop to as low as ₹1,500 to ₹2,500 per month over time. This means better access for many who need it.
Pharma giants and hospitals gear up for the change
Pharma giants like Zydus and Lupin are teaming up to get ready for demand spikes. Hospitals are even rolling out new obesity programs in anticipation.
Still, doctors' trust will play a big role: Brands that don't measure up will likely exit within two to three years as patients stick with what works best.