President Donald Trump to unveil $54B Alaska LNG investment Wednesday
Business
President Trump is set to unveil a huge $54 billion investment for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in Alaska this Wednesday.
This move is part of $350 billion in US investments pledged by Seoul under a trade deal with South Korea and comes just ahead of the November midterm elections, with the goal of boosting jobs and American manufacturing.
Project includes 807-mile North Slope pipeline
The project includes building an 807-mile pipeline to Alaska's North Slope, making it the largest proposed energy infrastructure project in US history.
Trump will also kick off a 32-day campaign tour, with this announcement coming as he seeks to rally support for Republican candidates and highlight his push for energy independence and job creation.