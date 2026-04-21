President Trump hints Pentagon may again partner with Anthropic
Business
President Trump just hinted that the Pentagon might team up again with Anthropic, the artificial intelligence company he cut ties with in February over concerns about military technology.
After Anthropic pushed back by suing the Defense Department, things seemed tense, but now, the mood is shifting.
President Trump praises Anthropic, signals openness
Trump recently said he had "very good talks" with Anthropic representatives and praised what the company can do.
He seems more open to working together again, saying they're "I think they're shaping up."
It's a noticeable change from earlier this year's worries about national security and shows both sides might be ready for a fresh start.