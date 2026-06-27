President Trump threatens 100% tariffs on countries taxing American tech
Business
President Trump is warning he'll slap 100% tariffs on goods from countries that tax American tech giants like Google and Facebook.
Announced June 26, this move targets digital services taxes, fees some countries charge on online ads and marketplaces, which mostly hit US companies.
Trump says these new penalties will override even recent trade deals with the European Union.
Emmanuel Macron defends 3% digital tax
France is a main focus here: it brought in a 3% digital tax back in 2019 and even considered doubling it last year.
French President Macron isn't backing down despite US threats, including possible tariffs on French wine.
With other European Union nations caught up too, this dispute could make global trade talks even trickier for everyone involved.