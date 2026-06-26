President Trump warns 100% tariffs on countries taxing US tech
Business
President Trump just put out a strong warning: any country that puts a digital services tax (DST) on US tech companies could face a 100% tariff on its goods coming into the US.
These tariffs would kick in right away and even override any trade deals already in place.
The main targets? European nations thinking about taxing things like online ads, user data, and e-commerce.
Trump post raises U.S.-Europe trade concerns
Trump posted, "Any Country that imposes such a Tax will immediately be met with a 100% TARIFF," making it clear the US won't back down if American firms like Google or Facebook are singled out.
With several European nations considering these taxes, there's real concern this could spark a new round of trade tensions between the US and Europe.