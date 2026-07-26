Why Prince George won't get a smartphone anytime soon
What's the story
Prince George, the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, is set to start his five-year journey at Eton College in September. The 13-year-old will be studying at the prestigious institution until he turns 18 in July 2031. However, unlike most kids of his age, George won't be getting a smartphone anytime soon.
School rules
Eton College's rules on smartphones
Reports suggest that first-year students at Eton College aren't allowed to have smartphones. Instead, the school provides basic "brick" phones without internet access.
These devices can only make calls and send texts to family members outside school hours.
The rule was introduced after a review of the school's device policy, aiming to balance technology's benefits with its potential challenges.
Parental guidelines
William's household rule about smartphones
Prince William has been vocal about his strict household rule of not allowing any of his children to have smartphones.
He once said, "Our children don't have phones... I think when George moves on to secondary school, then maybe he might have a phone that has no internet access."
The Duke of Cambridge also admitted that keeping kids away from social media would be challenging.
Digital dangers
William's concerns about internet access for kids
William further elaborated on his concerns about internet access for kids during a trip to Brazil in November 2025.
He said, "I think children can access too much stuff they don't need to see online."
The Duke of Cambridge emphasized the importance of communicating with children about these rules and why certain things are not deemed appropriate for them at their age.
Birthday bash
More relaxed portrayal of the royal family
On his recent birthday, Prince George was seen enjoying outdoors in a more relaxed portrayal of the Royal Family.
Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond noted this change in the way William and Kate treat their children.
They use first names only, without formal royal titles attached, which sets a less pompous tone for their parenting style.