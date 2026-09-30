Private equity and venture capital investments hit $6.1B in September
Big money moves: Private Equity and Venture Capital investments shot up to $6.1 billion in September 2026, the highest in over four years.
That's a solid jump from August's $4.9 billion, and more than double what we saw last year at this time.
Most of this came from 12 mega deals (over $100 million each), which together made up nearly $5 billion.
Infrastructure deals boost growth stage funding
Major deals included La Caisse putting $1.3 billion into Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust, Adani Airport Holdings raising $1 billion, and Brookfield investing $600 million in ACME Cleantech Ventures.
While early-stage funding dipped compared to last year, growth-stage investments actually doubled to $1.7 billion, mostly thanks to a rush of cash into infrastructure projects.
As Arun Natarajan, Founder, Venture Intelligence, put it, "The surge in investments in infrastructure sectors, ranging from airports and toll roads to telecom, has been a key driver of the overall figures for the month. Increased activity across these sectors, particularly through large-ticket transactions, has helped push PE-VC investments to significantly higher levels in September," said Arun Natarajan, Founder, Venture Intelligence.