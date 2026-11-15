Private equity propels India aerospace manufacturing toward complex projects
India's aerospace manufacturing scene is getting a big push from private equity funding.
With global giants like Airbus and Boeing looking for new suppliers, Indian companies are using this fresh capital to ramp up production and take on more complex projects.
It's a sign that the sector is finally catching up with the energy we've seen in tech, thanks in part to private equity funding.
India aerospace eyes $2B to $20B
The industry could jump from $2 billion to $20 billion over the next decade, as companies aim for a bigger slice of the global supply chain, moving from just building parts to actually designing and developing products.
The real game-changer? Creating more value at home and building original ideas.
To make it happen, teamwork between businesses, universities, and government will be crucial (a hot topic at this year's AeroConnect 2026 conference in Bengaluru).