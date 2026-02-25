Private non-financial companies report strongest revenue growth in 3 years
Private listed non-financial companies just posted their strongest revenue growth in three years, with sales up 10.1% in late 2025.
The manufacturing sector led the charge, and the IT sector also saw a healthy boost.
Manufacturing sector leads the charge
Sales of listed private manufacturing companies grew by 11.4%, with autos, electrical machinery and non-ferrous metals doing much of the heavy lifting.
Small-cap companies really stood out, reporting earnings growth of 22%—way ahead of large caps at 14%.
Even as profits rose, costs like raw materials and staff pay also went up.
What this means for the economy and investors
If you're curious about where India's economy is headed—or thinking about investing—this is a big signal that key sectors like autos, banks, FMCG, and IT are bouncing back strong.
It's a good reminder that smaller companies can sometimes outperform the giants when things pick up.