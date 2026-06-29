Proception raises $11 million after lawsuit with Tesla dismissed June 2026

Proception's sensor gloves capture hand movements

Proception is all about making robotic hands that can actually match human dexterity. Their first high-tech hands are already in use by researchers and robotics companies.

Instead of training robots the old-fashioned way, they use sensor-packed gloves on human testers to capture real hand movements.

These gloves even double as "skin" for the robot hands, which can bend and flex almost like our own fingers.

Founder Jay Li believes combining smart hardware with tons of real-world data is key to cracking true robot dexterity.