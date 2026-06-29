Proception raises $11 million after lawsuit with Tesla dismissed June 2026
Proception, started by ex-Tesla technical lead Jay Li, just raised $11 million from big names like First Round Capital and Y Combinator.
This fresh funding comes right after the company settled a lawsuit with Tesla, which had accused Li of using trade secrets to launch his own venture.
The case was dismissed in June 2026, clearing the way for Proception's next steps.
Proception's sensor gloves capture hand movements
Proception is all about making robotic hands that can actually match human dexterity. Their first high-tech hands are already in use by researchers and robotics companies.
Instead of training robots the old-fashioned way, they use sensor-packed gloves on human testers to capture real hand movements.
These gloves even double as "skin" for the robot hands, which can bend and flex almost like our own fingers.
Founder Jay Li believes combining smart hardware with tons of real-world data is key to cracking true robot dexterity.