Pronab Sen urges NSO publish old and new GDP series

Sen says using both methods side by side would help people see how much the numbers really change depending on how they're calculated.

He also pointed out that "double deflation," a more detailed way to measure growth, only works if there's enough price data.

The debate got louder after former finance secretary Subhash Garg raised doubts about India's reported 7.8% growth, since recent revisions made older numbers look smaller.

The government now plans to release updated historical data by December 2026 so everyone can compare apples to apples.