PRONTO raises $25 million to scale its 10-minute home services marketplace
Business
PRONTO just raised $25 million in Series B funding, led by Epiq Capital with Glade Brook Capital, General Catalyst, and Bain Capital Ventures joining in.
With this round, the startup's total funding hits $40 million and its valuation jumps to $100 million, since launching in 2025.
Daily bookings shot up from 1,000 to 18,000
PRONTO delivers 10-minute on-demand home services (think sweeping, mopping, dishwashing) across 10 major cities like Delhi NCR and Mumbai.
About 4,500 active professionals are on its roster, serving more than 150 micromarkets (neighborhoods).
In just seven months, daily bookings shot up from 1,000 to 18,000 with a steady 20% weekly growth.
Positive margins in Gurugram market
Its Gurugram markets have positive margins, showing there's real momentum behind its expansion plans.