PRONTO raises $25 million to scale its 10-minute home services marketplace

Daily bookings shot up from 1,000 to 18,000

PRONTO delivers 10-minute on-demand home services (think sweeping, mopping, dishwashing) across 10 major cities like Delhi NCR and Mumbai.

About 4,500 active professionals are on its roster, serving more than 150 micromarkets (neighborhoods).

In just seven months, daily bookings shot up from 1,000 to 18,000 with a steady 20% weekly growth.